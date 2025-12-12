Investment House LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

RSP stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

