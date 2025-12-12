Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 350,771 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 1.90% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $93,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $35,322,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 315.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 190,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 174,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 158,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

