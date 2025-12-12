Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.84% of AutoNation worth $62,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 88.1% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

