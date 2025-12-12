Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Iron Mountain worth $90,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,064,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,002,000 after buying an additional 104,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,983,000 after buying an additional 1,440,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,457,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $87.94 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.45%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,885. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,375. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

