100,000 Shares in Pelican Acquisition Corporation $PELI Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.95% of Pelican Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pelican Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pelican Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pelican Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,951,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Pelican Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,295,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,541,000.

Pelican Acquisition Stock Performance

Pelican Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Pelican Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pelican Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Pelican Acquisition Company Profile

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

