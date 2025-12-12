Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $138,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

