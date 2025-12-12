Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,937 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,061,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

