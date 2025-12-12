Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Realty Income worth $122,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Realty Income by 806.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of O stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

