OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 34,685 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schrodinger

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,774.18. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $18.13 on Friday. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

