OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,805 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,491,152.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,763.82. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,150. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 294,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,909,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

PTCT stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

