OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,171 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 458,396 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

