OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,207,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.