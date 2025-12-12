OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 192,175 Shares of SilverBox Corp IV $SBXD

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,175 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SilverBox Corp IV worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBXD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the first quarter worth $193,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Get SilverBox Corp IV alerts:

SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBXD opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. SilverBox Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverBox Corp IV ( NYSE:SBXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBox Corp IV currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on SilverBox Corp IV

About SilverBox Corp IV

(Free Report)

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.