OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. $VSTM

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,707 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.41% of Verastem worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,496.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $86,660. This trade represents a 49.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,772 shares of company stock worth $434,165. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

