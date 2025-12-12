565,000 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $AUTL Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Autolus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.01. Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 439.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

