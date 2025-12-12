Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 543.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7,257.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 536.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 248.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

