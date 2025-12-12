Unifirst Corporation $UNF Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unifirst worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 793,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,402,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 85,558.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 307,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unifirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.75.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $179.98 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.71.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $614.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Unifirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.