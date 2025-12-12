6,094 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,833,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,870,000 after buying an additional 303,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,593,197.36. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 332,727 shares of company stock worth $195,062,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.60.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $716.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day moving average of $498.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

