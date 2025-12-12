Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,852 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EA opened at $203.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.