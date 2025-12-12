Nebula Research & Development LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,158,000 after acquiring an additional 401,098 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $28,465,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,500. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

