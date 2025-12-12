Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 48,343 Sonoco Products Company $SON

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,164,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 1,015,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after buying an additional 450,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SON opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $809,750. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.