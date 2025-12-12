Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $74.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.3333.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $63.10 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

