Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $97.95 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

