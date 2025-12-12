Critical Analysis: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) vs. Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 2.65% 2.02% 1.45% Orbit International -18.70% -29.85% -19.72%

Volatility and Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Orbit International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $306.52 million 1.69 $9.91 million $0.60 65.00 Orbit International $29.90 million 0.49 -$650,000.00 ($1.38) -3.00

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Precision Group and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.92%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Orbit International.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Orbit International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

