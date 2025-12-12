Shay Banon Sells 4,552 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $341,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,359,228 shares in the company, valued at $327,160,061.40. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Up 0.5%

ESTC opened at $79.25 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 108.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 24.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.