Shay Banon Sells 4,552 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $341,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,359,228 shares in the company, valued at $327,160,061.40. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elastic Stock Up 0.5%
ESTC opened at $79.25 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.97.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 108.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 24.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
