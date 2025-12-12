Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.3333.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

NET stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.95. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $11,289,275.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,491,336. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after buying an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

