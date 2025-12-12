Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) SVP Sells $469,000.00 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,476.90. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.