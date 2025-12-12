Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 12,647,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average session volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Sirios Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$48.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44.
Sirios Resources Company Profile
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
