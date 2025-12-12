New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 2,138,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,978% from the average daily volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAM
New Age Metals Stock Performance
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.