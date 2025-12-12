New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 2,138,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,978% from the average daily volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

About New Age Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

