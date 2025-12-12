Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0003. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.0003, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
