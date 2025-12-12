Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.0550, with a volume of 4772494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Doximity Stock Down 2.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,394.76. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,103.16. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,080. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 148.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 59.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Doximity by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

