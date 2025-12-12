Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 184,111 Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.08% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 862,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,185.73. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $12,855,522.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This represents a 80.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,286,376 shares of company stock valued at $49,476,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.