NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 254,128 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,128 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 40,352 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 345,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $45.84 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

