Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

