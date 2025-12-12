NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 58,317 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

