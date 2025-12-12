NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 17,310 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $276,909,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

