HighVista Strategies LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

