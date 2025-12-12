NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMN

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS:IBMN opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.