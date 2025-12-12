NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2084 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

