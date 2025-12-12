NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 27,409 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $141.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.