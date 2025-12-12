VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,544 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 26,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $86.26 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

