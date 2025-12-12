Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,640 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 2.21% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 82,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

