NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $776.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.56. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

