Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of Cirrus Logic worth $51,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 131.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $68,744,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $3,861,510 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.