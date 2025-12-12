Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $377,165.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,143.60. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,167 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.