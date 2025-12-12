Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,470 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 718,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3402 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

