Ossiam Acquires 36,781 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Ossiam grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

