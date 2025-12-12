GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $240,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.