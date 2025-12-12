Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 166,102 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,788 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,102 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,345,000 after purchasing an additional 880,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,224,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $350.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.88 and a 200 day moving average of $358.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $494.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

