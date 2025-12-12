The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 557.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 133,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

